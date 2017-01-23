Delhi traffic hit as full dress rehearsal of Republic Day Parade held at Rajpath

New Delhi: Normal traffic was hit as full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day Parade was held at the majestic Rajpath in the national capital on Monday. The full dress rehearsal parade began at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed to Red Fort.

All the offices in the vicinity of Rajpath were closed till 1 pm. The Delhi Traffic Police had made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the Parade along the route.

Traffic from Vijay Chowk to India Gate on Rajpath was closed from 6.30 pm yesterday evening and no traffic was allowed till the parade ended.

Similarly, traffic restrictions were imposed at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road till the parade concluded.

Metro rail services remained available for the commuters at all metro stations during the full dress rehearsal parade.

However, boarding and de-boarding at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan was not permitted from 5 am to 12 noon and Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from 8.45 am to 12 noon. Seventeen states and six Ministries and Departments tableaux will participate in the Republic Day Parade this year.

Briefing media in New Delhi yesterday, a Defence Ministry official said, these tableaux will showcase varied themes starting from countrys rich cultural heritage and socio-economic development to nations progress in key areas like IT, Women, Empowerment and Environment Protection.

Each State tableau depicts its own story to portray themes ranging from art form, folk culture, flora and fauna and achievements. Lakshadweep tableaux will participate in parade after 26 years and Delhi tableaux after 3 years.

Tableaux on GST, Skill India, Housing for All, Khadi India and Green India - Clean India will also be the part of the celebration.

