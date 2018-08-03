Delhi University college website hacked, 'stop killing Muslims' warning posted

NEW DELHI: The website of Delhi University-affiliated Maharaja Agrasen College was hacked by some unknown hackers on Friday, who posted "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans on it.

According to media reports, hackers also posted a warning "stop killing Muslims" on the website, which appeared for a brief period.

The website was hacked around 10.30 am and it was restored around 1 pm, a college official was quoted as saying by media reports.

The hackers advocated for giving free rights to the Kashmiri people and warned that the credit card and bank account details of people were not secure.

"Did you know why you got hacked? Stop killing Muslims. Give free rights to Kashmiris. Your credit cards, your bank accounts aren't secure. Ready to face us,'' the hackers posted.

"PS: We dumped the whole database and server too. Soon we will publish it. Pakistan Zindabad," read the message posted on the college's website by the hackers who identified themselves as "Blackscorpian ProBro`s".

A complaint was filed with the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police in this regard and the matter is being interrogated.

"We received a complaint in morning. We are investigating the matter now," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Pankaj Kumar Singh said.

Earlier this month, the Twitter handle of Delhi Traffic Police was hacked for a few minutes.

It was restored soon and a probe was initiated in the matter.

Around 11.30 pm on July 11, a couple of messages were posted from the Twitter handle of the traffic police. One of the messages read: "Message me at Twitter.Com/justinformentin if you'd like to know how to fix this! (sic)."

Another message read: "Not a Traffic Alert. Justin Forementin is tweeting on the Delhi Traffic Police Twitter. Hey guys! (sic)."

A Delhi Police officer said the Twitter handle was hacked for a brief period but the password was changed within minutes and it was restored.

The Cyber Cell of Delhi Police was asked to look into the matter and identify the hackers.