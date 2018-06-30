Delhi University releases third cut-off list for English, Economics and Science courses

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi University has released the first cut-off list on June 19.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University on Friday issued its third cut-off list for undergraduate students even though many prominent colleges affiliated to it did not release any cut-offs for some courses.

With close to half of total seats already taken across 60-plus colleges of the varsity, many colleges still issued cut-offs for courses like English, Economics and Bachelor of Arts.

Over 33,000 admissions have taken place to over 56,000 seats in the varsity.

Shri Ram College of Commerce has not issued cut-offs for its courses in the general category.

A dozen colleges have closed admissions for BCom (Hons) after the first two cut-off lists. Some of these colleges are Bharti College, Lady Shri Ram College, Kirorimal College, Maitreyi College, Daulat Ram, etc.

The university has, for now, announced a total of three cut-off lists. The first cut-off list was announced on June 19. 

