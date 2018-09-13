हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DUSU elections

Delhi University Students' Union Elections 2018: ABVP wins top three posts after EVM row, NSUI settles for secretary

The ABVP bagged top three posts in DUSU polls, while a NSUI candidate was elected secretary.

Delhi University Students&#039; Union Elections 2018: ABVP wins top three posts after EVM row, NSUI settles for secretary
Image Credit: ANI

NEW DELHI: The RSS-backed Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Thursday won top three posts - president, vice president and joint secretary - while Congress' student wing NSUI bagged the post of secretary in the hotly contested Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) Elections 2018, which were marred due to alleged ''faulty use of EVMs''. 

According to ANI, ABVP candidates Ankiv Basoya, Shakti Singh and Jyoti Choudhary won the posts of president, vice president and joint secretary respectively.

NSUI candidate Akash Choudhary won the post of secretary.

According to the figures shared by the chief electoral officer, Ankiv Basoya (ABVP) got 20,467 votes against Sunny Chillar (NSUI) who got 18,723. Basoya won the presidential poll by 1,744 votes.

For the post of vice-president, Shakti Singh (ABVP) bagged 23,046 votes as compared to Leena (NSUI) who managed to get 15,000 votes. Shakti Singh won by 8,046 votes.

Similarly, for the post of secretary, Aakash Choudhary (NSUI) got 20,198 votes against his ABVP rival Sudhir who got 14,109 votes. The NSUI candidate was declared a winner by 6,089 votes.

For the post of Joint Secretary, Jyoti Chaudhary of ABVP secured 19,353 votes against Saurabh Yadav (NSUI) who got 14,381 votes. She won by 4,972 votes.

The counting for DUSU polls was suspended midway on Thursday due to "faulty EVMs and the students' uproar over it".

Following objections by students, the election officials decided to suspend the counting, but it was resumed later.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi later clarified that the EVMs used in Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) election have not been issued by the Election Commission and it seems to have been procured privately.

"With reference to captions being shown in some news channels regarding the use of EVMs in the elections of DUSU, I am directed to inform that the EVMs in question are not of Election Commission as no such EVMs have been allotted/issued to DU by this office,'' the Chief Electoral Officer said.

"It was also confirmed from the state election commission that no such machines have been given by them too," a statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi said.

"It seems that the DU has procured these machines privately. A detailed report in this regard will be sent subsequently as all the officials of DU are not available and busy in their election process at present," it said.

Earlier in the day, an election official for DUSU polls had said that after elaborate discussions it was decided that the counting will be resumed on Thursday as all candidates have reached an agreement on this.

Major student wings which contested the DUSU polls included RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress’ student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the Students Federation of India (SFI) of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)).

DUSU electionsABVPNSUISFIDelhi university

