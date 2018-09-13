हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DUSU elections

Delhi University Students Union Elections: ABVP wins top three posts, NSUI settles for secretary

The ABVP bagged all top three posts in DUSU polls, while NSUI candidate won on secretary's post.

Delhi University Students Union Elections: ABVP wins top three posts, NSUI settles for secretary

NEW DELHI: The RSS-backed Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has won the post of president, vice president and joint secretary, while Congress' student wing NSUI has bagged the post of secretary in the hotly contested Delhi University Students Union Elections DUSU elections.

According to ANI, ABVP candidates Ankiv Basoya, Shakti Singh and Jyoti Choudhary have won the posts of president, vice president and joint secretary respectively.

NSUI candidate Akash Choudhary has won the post of secretary.

Major student wings which contested the DUSU polls included RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress’ student wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and

Students Federation of India (SFI) of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)).

Tags:
DUSU electionsABVPNSUISFIDelhi universityDUSU elections

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close