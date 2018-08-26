हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi university

Delhi University's Student Union elections on September 12

The date of counting of votes and declaration of results has not been announced yet. 

Delhi University&#039;s Student Union elections on September 12

NEW DELHI: Elections for Delhi University's Student Union (DUSU) will be held on September 12. As per the notification issued by the Registrar of the University, the last date for submission of nomination papers, along with demand draft of Rs.500 and affidavit is September 4. 

The scrutiny of nomination papers and publication of the list of duly nominated candidates will be done on the same day. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is September 5 after which the final list of candidates will be published on the same day.

For students in day classes, voting will be held between 8:30 am to 1 pm whereas, for those in the evening classes, voting will be held between 3:00 pm and 7.30 pm.

The prescribed nomination papers for the office bearers of DUSU are to be put in the sealed box kept in the office of the Chief Election Officer, DUSU Elections 2018-19 from 10:00 A.M. to 05:00 P.M. on any working day. Nomination papers for the Membership of Central Council are to be obtained from the concerned Colleges/Departments/Institutions. 

All nomination papers can be downloaded from the Delhi University's official website du.ac.in.

