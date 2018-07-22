हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rain

Delhi wakes up to light rain, Met predicts heavy showers through the day

Waterlogging was also recorded in some parts of the city leading to traffic woes. 

Delhi wakes up to light rain, Met predicts heavy showers through the day

NEW DELHI: Residents woke up to rain and thundershowers in some parts of Delhi, bringing down maximum temperature. The Meteorological department has forecast overcast skies and heavy rain at isolated places during the day.

Waterlogging was also recorded in some parts of the city leading to traffic woes. 

Several people took to Twitter to share pictures of the rain.

On Saturday too, the city received heavy rainfall. The city received 24.2 mm rain till 8.30 am on Saturday and further 5 mm rain till 5.30 pm. Ridge, Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Narela, Ayanagar received heavy rain. 

Rain lashed several parts in north Delhi, including GTB Nagar, Burari, Model Town, Mukherjee Nagar, Azadpur, Timarpur, Civil Lines. However, Lutyens' Delhi remained dry although the weather became pleasant due to overcast skies and cool breeze.

Along with Delhi, Met also predicted moderate rain with few heavy spells in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Prdaesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh due to the western disturbance over North Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags:
RainDelhi rainsMonsoonIMDMeT Department

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close