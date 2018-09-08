हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Delhi woman jumps in front of train at Chhatarpur metro station, dies

The traffic on Delhi Metro`s Yellow Line was briefly disrupted for some time due to the incident.

NEW DELHI: An unidentified woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at the Chhatarpur metro station on Saturday evening.

According to ANI, the traffic on Delhi Metro`s Yellow Line was briefly disrupted for some time due to the incident.

"A woman passenger allegedly jumped in front of an approaching train at Chhatarpur station around 4 pm resulting in a minor delay in the onward journey of the Metro. The services resumed in a few minutes after the incident," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement.

The woman`s identity could not be ascertained since no identification paper were found on her, a Metro official said. 

The Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in the neighbouring city of Gurgaon.

In a similar incident, a man had allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of approaching metro train at the Mandi House.

The incident took place in the evening and the man was rescued.

In another incident, a 23-year-old man had committed suicide by jumping in front of a fast-moving metro train. The deceased was identified as Mayur Sharma, aged 23, who jumped on the tracks at the Jangpura station.

The services were disrupted on the Central Secretariat-Faridabad section.

Sharma, a resident of Sadiq Nagar in south Delhi, died before he could be given any medical help, a senior police official had said.

