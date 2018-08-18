हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Basheeran

Delhi's fugitive 'lady don' Basheeran aka 'mummy' nabbed from Sangam Vihar locality

The Basheeran family is named as accused in over 113 cases registered in various police stations.

Delhi&#039;s fugitive &#039;lady don&#039; Basheeran aka &#039;mummy&#039; nabbed from Sangam Vihar locality

(With inputs from Raju Raj)

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown on criminals, the Delhi Police have arrested a notorious elderly lady whose family is believed to be involved in several crimes in and around the Sangam Vihar locality in the national capital.

According to reports, the lady don, who is also known as 'mummy' in the area, was absconding for the past seven months.

Lady, whose original name is Basheeran, is believed to have control on the local crime syndicate along with her eight sons, who are also involved in several heinous crimes including murder, theft, extortion, drugs etc.

The Basheeran family has over 113 cases registered in various police stations.

At least 42 cases are lodged against her son Shamim, 15 against Shakeel, 13 against Vakil, 9 against Faizal, 9 against Sunny, 2 against Salman and the juvenile son has 11 cases lodged against him. Out of all these cases, 7 are lodged under charges of murder and 3 for the attempt to murder.

Sometimes back, the police reached her residence to arrest her but the lady managed to escape. 

She was on the run since then. After obtaining the court order, the Delhi Police later attached her residence under Section 83 of the CrPC. 

If the sources close to Delhi Police are to be believed, Basheeran did not only make her own children criminals but also made hundreds of minors addicted to drugs and made them part of her gang. 

The juveniles were also given weapons for committing crimes.

Basheeran also decides who will get the government water supply in her area. She has fixed the rate per hour. 

Basheeran was also wanted in connection with the murder of a man named Miraj on September 17, 2017.

As of now, 4 members of the lady don's family are on the run, while two are in jail and 3 are out on bail.

Tags:
BasheeranDElhi's lady donMummyDelhi PoliceSangam Vihar

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close