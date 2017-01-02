Delhi's new Lt Governor Anil Baijal wants to ensure timely delivery of services

New Delhi: Delhi's new Lt Governor Anil Baijal chaired his first meeting with principal secretaries, secretaries and heads of the departments of Delhi government on Monday.

Getting down to business in the very first interaction with his team, the former bureaucrat exhorted officers to come up with innovative ideas and to ensure there is timely delivery of services to people of Delhi.

70-year-old Baijal took over as the 20th Lt Governor of Delhi on December 31.

Baijal, who had served in a number of key positions at the Centre including as Union home secretary, was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice of Delhi High Court G Rohini, 10 days after Najeeb Jung’s abrupt resignation as the LG.

Baijal said addressing key challenges like women’s safety, pollution, traffic congestion and strengthening infrastructure will be his priority areas.

The oath ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Delhi Chief Secretary MM Kutty, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta among others.

On being asked about tussle between previous LG Jung and the city government on a range of issues including administrative control over the bureaucracy, Baijal said, “This is speculative. I don’t know why and how the relationship will improve. We will sit and talk and then you will get to know.”

Baijal said he will put his best efforts in improving law-and-order situation, women’s safety, traffic congestion besides strengthening infrastructure and civic amenities in the city.

“Delhi is a megapolis which has several problems like women safety, law and order, huge population, infrastructure, civic agencies and congestion. We all know about these problems. We will work with elected government to solve them,” he told reporters.

With PTI inputs