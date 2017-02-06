Delhi's Tis Hazari court to hear PWD scam case involving CM Arvind Kejriwal
New Delhi: The hearing on the case of the massive scam in the Public Works Department (PWD) will be held on Moday at the Tis Hazari Court, Delhi.
The Delhi Court, in its last hearing, had asked the Delhi Police to submit a report after an NGO, Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), filed a complaint claiming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal`s brother-in-law got undue funds from the PWD.
The Delhi Police was also asked to freeze all original documents pertaining to this case.
Earlier, the NGO complained that Kejriwal and his brother-in-law, Surender Kumar Bansal, and another public servant had indulged in fraud in grant of contracts for roads.
The NGO also alleged that Bansal had submitted fake bills and invoices to the PWD.RACO had asked for a strong enquiry into the case including the involvement of Kejriwal, as it claimed that he helped his relative.
With ANI inputs
