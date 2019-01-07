हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, several trains running late, all capital-bound flights delayed

All flights to and from Delhi have been delayed due to dense fog and low visibility around the airport.

Dense fog engulfs Delhi, several trains running late, all capital-bound flights delayed

NEW DELHI: Delhiites woke up to a cold and foggy morning as a thick layer of fog continued to engulf the national capital on Monday. Harsh weather conditions and low visibility has delayed several flights at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, said reports. 

According to news agency ANI, all flights to and from Delhi have been delayed due to dense fog and low visibility around the airport.

At least thirteen trains were also reported to be running late on Monday due to fog in Delhi, which recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius on Monday. 

The humidity level oscillated between 90 and 100 per cent.

The temperature in the national dipped also dipped after light showers in the city on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department has, meanwhile, predicted that the minimum temperature may go down to seven degrees Celsius on Monday.

“It will be mainly clear sky with moderate to dense fog in the morning,” an IMD weather bulletin said.

"Haze or smoke will be thereafter with maximum temperature touching 18 degrees Celsius and minimum remaining at 7 degrees Celsius," the bulletin added.

Tags:
DelhiDelhi Weather UpdateDelhi AirportIGIFlight operationsIMD

Must Watch