Dense fog in Delhi; 34 trains delayed, 15 cancelled due to low visibility, air quality remains very poor

NEW DELHI: At least 34 trains were delayed and nearly 15 were cancelled after a blanket of fog engulfed the national capital and adjoining areas on Saturday morning.

In addition, as many as four trains were rescheduled by the Indian Railways due to foggy weather.

The train routes were affected due to low visibility and other operational reasons.

The minimum and maximum temperature are likely to hover around 10 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

Humidity recorded at 8.30 am is 86 per cent.

The sky is expected to remain clear, later in the day. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), however, the weather will remain foggy from Sunday onwards.

Entire north India seemed to have come under the grip of severe cold weather and harsh weather conditions that have affected the normal life.

Over the last week, a dense fog covered several parts of North India, with the temperature dropping in Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. The dense fog has reduced visibility and affected travel by train, road and air.

Meanwhile, the pollution level in Delhi continued to remain very poor and unhealthy with the concentration level of PM 2.5 at Lodhi Road reaching as high as 242 micrograms per cubic metre, according to the Central Control Room for Air Quality Management of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).