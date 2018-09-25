हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi university

Documents of DUSU president, 202 students to be verified after row over his fake marksheet

Delhi University's Department of Buddhist Studies held a meeting after receiving complaints about Baisoya. 

Documents of DUSU president, 202 students to be verified after row over his fake marksheet

New Delhi: The Delhi University's Department of Buddhist Studies will verify the documents of DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya, accused of submitting fake documents for admission, as well as that of 202 students enrolled with it, an official said.

The department held a meeting Monday after receiving complaints about Baisoya and decided to get the verification done of the documents submitted by all the students enrolled with it. 

"We do not want to single out any student. There are nearly a dozen complaints of fake documents being submitted by students. We received another 50-60 complaints through phone," the official said.

Meanwhile, the Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) gathered at the Arts Faculty and protested against "inaction" by the varsity administration in the matter. They demanded an immediate probe in the matter and called for Baisoya's removal as Delhi University Students' Union president. 

Last week, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had alleged that Baisoya submitted fake documents to gain admission in the varsity. They had released a letter from the Thiruvalluvar University sent in response to a communication from the students' body which stated that the Bachelor of Arts (BA) certificate submitted by Baisoya from the university was fake. 
 

Delhi universityDelhi University Students UnionDUSUAnkiv Baisoya

