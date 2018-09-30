हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Domestic help accuses Army Major of raping her, alleges foulplay in husband's death

A Major of the Indian Army has been accused of rape by a domestic help in the national capital.

A Major of the Indian Army has been accused of rape by a domestic help in the national capital. Following a court order, the Delhi Police has registered a case against the Army Major. The complainant has also alleged that though her husband’s death a few days after the incident was termed as suicide, he had not killed himself.

The domestic help was allegedly raped by the armyman in Delhi Cantt area of the national capital. According to sources, the victim and her husband both worked as domestic help at the residence of the Major and put up at the servant quarter.

The woman has alleged that she was raped on July 12. The Major had, on some pretext, sent the woman’s husband out of the house, she alleged. He then allegedly raped the woman.

The complainant’s husband arrived at the house while the Armyman was allegedly committing the crime. She further claimed that she was sent to her village by her husband while he continued to work at the Major’s residence.

Her husband allegedly died just few days later, she said, adding that she suspects foulplay in his death. The police are investigating the claims.

