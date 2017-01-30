Don't hold hearing on appointment of judges, Centre tells SC
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court not to hold its hearing on a petition seeking the appointments of high court judges.
Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi told the bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice N.V. Ramana that its order on the National Judicial Appointements Commission was clear that it was for the government to decide on the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) -- a guideline for selection of high court judges -- in consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI).
The Attorney General added that the government had sent the MoP to the CJI about six months ago but it has not received any response yet.
He said once it was finalised, the issue of the appointment of judges would also be resolved.
