Drinking menace: People can register complaints through Whatsapp in Delhi

Delhi: The Delhi government, in an effort to raise awareness against the public drinking menace which has been gripping the city, has announced that people can register complaints against offenders through Whatsapp from February 8 onwards.

Since November 2016, around 1500 violators have been caught and fined by the excise team.

Deputy CM of Delhi, Manish Sisodia launched the drive on November 7 claiming that drinking in cars and near liquor shops compromised the security of women in the city and was not merely a safety hazard.

The Excise department team which were earlier 10 in number, were increased to 20 in an effort to impose the ban. The teams have been conducting raids on places that were infamous for public drinking.

In a tweet Sisodia stated that "There has been a decline in cases of people consuming liquor in public places since the launch of the drive...the excise department conducted raids, following which over 1,500 violators were caught"

Drinking in public can cause you a fine of up to Rs 5,000 or Rs 10,000 and imprisonment for 6 months.

