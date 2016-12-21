DTC announces massive cuts in bus fares for January – Know full details

New Delhi: In a move aimed at discouraging people from using personal vehicles and promote travel on public transport to bring down pollution level, the Delhi government has decided to reduce Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus fares.

The new rule will be effective only for the month of January 2017.

While, the ticket fares for non-AC bus will cost anywhere between Rs 5 and Rs 15, the fares for AC buses will be between Rs 10 and Rs 25.

The women and the economically weaker section will get 75 percent discount on travel passes.

Last week, Lt Governor Najeeb Jung asked the Delhi government to work out the modalities of reducing DTC bus fares.

Jung, who held a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Transport Minister Satyendar Jain and officials, had directed the transport department to reduce bus fares across different slabs for the next two months keeping the winter season in mind.

Normally, winter months witness a spurt in pollution.

After spike in pollution, the authorities in Paris had recently made public transport free of cost to encourage people to shun private cars, a senior official said, adding that the Delhi government drew some inspiration from it.