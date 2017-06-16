DU to start registration for admissions to UG courses from 6 pm today
The University of Delhi (DU) has commenced the registration for admissions to undergraduate courses from Friday.
According to an authoritative release, the admission to these undergraduate programs will be entrance-based and the entrances will be held online in 18 cities all over the nation.
The entrance-based courses include -
BA (Hons) Business Economics
Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)
Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) (BBA (FIA))
BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences
B Tech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovation)
Bachelor of Elementary Education
BSc Physical Education, Health Education and Sports
BA (Hons) Multimedia and Mass Communication
BA (Hons) Music
"For B A (Hons) Music, entrance examination will based on practical admission entrance test, which will be held in the Department of Music in the varsity," the release said.
(With PTI inputs)