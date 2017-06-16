DU to start registration for admissions to UG courses from 6 pm today

New Delhi: The University of Delhi (DU) to commence the registration for admissions to undergraduate courses from 6 pm on Friday.

According to an authoritative release, the admission to these undergraduate programs will be entrance-based and the entrances will be held online in 18 cities all over the nation.

The entrance-based courses include -

BA (Hons) Business Economics

Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS)

Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) (BBA (FIA))

BA (Hons) Humanities and Social Sciences

B Tech (Information Technology and Mathematical Innovation)

Bachelor of Elementary Education

BSc Physical Education, Health Education and Sports

BA (Hons) Multimedia and Mass Communication

BA (Hons) Music

"For B A (Hons) Music, entrance examination will based on practical admission entrance test, which will be held in the Department of Music in the varsity," the release said.

(With PTI inputs)