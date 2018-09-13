DUSU polls: Only 8 candidates fighting, how were votes cast for 10th? NSUI asks

NEW DELHI: Congress-backed National Students' Union of India on Thursday alleged that "faulty EVMs" were used in the Delhi University Students Union elections, the counting for which is underway.



"There are only 8 candidates, so how is it possible that votes were cast to a 10th candidate? All the machines were fine yesterday. The police and administration are involved in this," Fairoz Khan, National President, NSUI said.

The counting of votes which had earlier been suspending for the day due to the uproar, resumed on Thursday evening. The counting was initially stopped for an hour but following objections by students, the election officials had decided to suspend the counting.

"After elaborate discussions, it was decided that the counting will be resumed today. All candidates have reached an agreement on this," an election officer for DUSU polls said.

"We had proposed rectification of the faulty EVMs and resumption of the counting but the students were not ready for it. It was decided to suspend counting in the afternoon," he added.

The Congress-affiliated NSUI has demanded that fresh polling be held for the DUSU election, while the RSS's student wing, the ABVP, demanded the counting of votes.

The supporters of both the groups shouted slogans against the Delhi University (DU) administration and created a ruckus inside the counting centre, officials said.

In the initial trends, Congress-backed NSUI was leading for the president post, while BJP-affiliated ABVP was leading for the vice president's post.

The DUSU polls were held on Wednesday amid high security. The election witnessed a voter turnout of 44.46 per cent. Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges. There are as many as 23 candidates in the fray.