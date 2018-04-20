Election Commission conspiring with PM Modi to destabilise Delhi government, alleges AAP

New Delhi: A day after accusing Lt Governor Anil Baijal of running a parallel government in Delhi, the ruling Aap Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday alleged that the Election Commission was conspiring with the Narendra Modi dispensation to destablise the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the poll panel was "biased" in its approach towards Delhi's ruling party.

''The EC is in a conspiracy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to destabilize the AAP government in Delhi,'' Bharadwaj said.

While attacking the poll panel, Bharadwaj also referred to remarks made by the poll panel's former legal advisor, SK Mendiratta, that his opinion was not taken before the Election Commission disqualified 20 AAP MLAs for holding "office of profit".

"Now, it's established that the EC is biased," Bharadwaj said.

"If advice was not taken from him (Mendiratta), it means that advice was coming from the Prime Minister's office," the AAP spokesperson said.

The AAP leader further alleged that the former Election Commission Commissioner during whose tenure the decision to disqualify the AAP MLAs was taken was an IAS officer who was very close to PM Modi when the latter was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

"Country's EC with Prime Minister is conspiring to destabilize the elected government in Delhi, which is a "very dangerous sign", the AAP spokesperson said.

The fresh attack on the poll panel comes two days after the Centre two days after nine advisors to the ministers in the Aam Aadmi Party were sacked on the recommendations made by the Union Home Ministry (MHA), which said that these posts were "not sanctioned".

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's advisor was also among those sacked.

The action was taken by Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal on the basis of the recommendations made by the Home Ministry.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department of the Delhi Government, the MHA had written in its letter that these posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister.

"No prior approval of the Central government has been taken for creation of said posts on which these persons have been appointed on a co-terminus basis," the order stated.

Among the nine advisors whose appointment were cancelled included Amardeep Tiwari (media advisor to law minister), Arunodya Prakash (media advisor to deputy chief minister), Raghav Chadha (advisor to finance minister) and Atishi Marlena (media advisor to deputy chief minister).

Those removed from their posts had been employed by the Delhi Government for the past three years.