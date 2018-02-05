Encounter between cops and 'wanted' criminals in Delhi's Okhla Mandi

NEW DELHI: An early morning encounter took place between 'wanted' criminals and police on Monday.

The encounter took place in Delhi's Okhla Mandi area.

One person was arrested following an exchange of fire between the two sides. Another criminal is on the run, said sources in the police.

The man reportedly carried a bounty of Rs 70,000.

Two inspectors narrowly escaped bullet wounds. He was wearing a bullet-proof jacket, said reports.

