Ex-Merchant Navy officer brutally kills father, sets cylinder afire in suicide attempt — Know what happened next

New Delhi: In a horrific incident, a former Merchant Navy sailor, who was dismissed from the service recently, brutally killed his father and then tried to commit suicide by setting the house on fire.

The shocking incident took place on Sunday when the accused entered his father's home with a sharp-edged weapon and stabbed him several times.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Rahul Matta, is said to be mentally imbalanced and has a criminal history. He was once arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly molesting a woman in east Delhi last year.

Rahul had a heated argument with his father RP Matta, who was a retired finance sector employee and had returned from Canada recently and allegedly slit his throat in a fit of rage. RP Matta was living in the flat with his wife Renu Matta and the couple had disowned the accused and had also got him banned from entering the society.

"We received a PCR call around 2.30 pm and the police immediately reached the couple's fourth-floor house in Ajanta Apartments, seeing which Rahul locked himself up in the kitchen and set the cooking gas cylinder on fire. The cylinder exploded and injured 11 policemen, Rahul as well as the couple's neighbours," Omvir Bishnoi, DCP (east) was quoted as saying.

"Despite their injuries, my officers acted bravely and overpowered him. Had Rahul was not caught, he would have killed other persons," the official said.

"Among the injured are four sub-inspectors who sustained 30-40 per cent burn injuries and two assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) who sustained 25 per cent burns. Rahul sustained burn injuries as well. Three police personnel also sustained stab wounds," he said.

According to police, police said the tension in the family began nine months ago when Rahul married a divorcee with two children. The Rahul's father had also lodged a complaint against his son at the Madhu Vihar police station for creating a ruckus.

Yesterday, Rahul reached the apartment, where his father lived and got into a heated argument with the guards who tried to stop him. Seeingn this, the secretary of the building to ward him off but ended up into an ugly debate with him.

"Some residents called RP Matta. Seeing his father, Rahul got agitated and stabbed him multiple times inside the guards' room. Rahul then injured another guard with the sharp-edged weapon before barging into the society. One of their neighbours who tried to stop him was also attacked," a police official told media.

When Rahul saw a team of police reaching the society, he locked himself up inside his neighbour's house.

"The police personnel tried to break open the door, the accused tried to kill himself by setting the house on fire. The cylinder exploded leaving at least 13 people injured including 11 policemen and Rahul's neighbour injured. Despite their injuries, police officers overpowered him. Sharma’s house is completely gutted and all the occupants were injured," the officer said.