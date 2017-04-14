Eyeing MCD, Kejriwal promises SC-ST Commission in Delhi

New Delhi: Post the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) debacle in Rajouri Garden bye-poll, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday tried to woo people of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) to recover political capital in upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Kejriwal told media here, "There are different commissions in Delhi but there is no commission for SCs and STs which would provide them justice.""Once the MCD elections are over, the Delhi government will bring a law to constitute SC and ST commissions in Delhi," said Kejriwal.

Commenting on AAP`s utterly poor performance in the Rajouri Garden bye-poll, Kejriwal admitted that people of Rajouri Garden were not happy over their AAP MLA Jarnail Singh's decision to quit the seat for the Punjab assembly elections."We tried very hard to convince the voters, but the result shows there was deep-rooted unhappiness in them over AAP MLA's decision," said Kejriwal.

AAP`s Rajouri Garden candidate Harjeet Singh lost his deposit. In 2015, AAP candidate Jarnail Singh had secured resounding victory by getting 47 percent of the vote share.

He, however, tried to sound confident that the Rajouri Garden won`t have any effect on MCD elections.Earlier, Kejriwal paid tributes to Baba Saheb Ambedkar on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.