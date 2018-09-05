हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mazdoor Kishan Sangharsh Rally

Farmers-workers rally in national capital demanding loan waiver, minimum wage of Rs 18,000

The 'Mazdoor Kishan Sangharsh Rally' was jointly organised by the CITU, AIKS and AIAWU.

Farmers-workers rally in national capital demanding loan waiver, minimum wage of Rs 18,000
Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Thousands of farmers and workers affiliated to Left-wing outfits took out a protest march in the national capital Wednesday, demanding implementation of remunerative prices for farm produce, loan waiver, labour laws and a minimum wage of Rs 18,000 a month.

The 'Mazdoor Kishan Sangharsh Rally' - which was jointly organised by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and All-India Agricultural Workers' Union (AIAWU) -- began from the Ramlila Maidan amidst rains and passed through various roads to culminate at the Parliament Street. 

Carrying red flags, the marchers raised slogans against the policies of the BJP government and also assailed the ruling party's "communal and divisive" agenda.

AIKS general secretary Hannan Mollah alleged the government has not done anything for farmers since it came to power.

"For the last four years, this BJP government has fooled us. It has never done anything for the farmers. We have always demanded that the government should give farmers a remunerative price as per the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee. We have asked for the minimum wage for the workers which should be not less than Rs. 18,000 per month," he said. 

He alleged that the government has ignored their demands. "Now it is high time. We will continue our struggle till our demands are met," Mollah told the gathering.

The leaders warned that they would continue their struggle till they "change the Central government".

"Workers and farmers coming together has enthused the other sections of the society. Now the Youth Federation has decided to organise a rally on November 3 protesting against unemployment in the country. Before that, they will hold a 24-hour dharna in front of all central government offices in all districts," said Tapan Sen, the general secretary of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

He said that after the dharna, all other farmers organisations will come together, hold a long march and come to Delhi on November 30. "Trade unions will also hold a two-day strike by the end of the year," he said. 

"So, we will continue our struggle throughout the year. In this process of struggle, people will gradually understand their no. 1 enemy and accordingly they will decide what to do in the coming elections," Sen said. 

The rally was also supported by artists, academicians and left-wing intellectuals who came in support of farmers and workers and demanded the Centre accept their demands.

Meanwhile, traffic was affected in the Lutyens' Delhi due to the rally. The Delhi Traffic Police tweeted updates on the march. The Parliament Street, Janpath and KG Marg were closed for traffic movement which led to congestion on the alternate routes, the police said. 

Tags:
Mazdoor Kishan Sangharsh RallyCITUAIKSAIAWUDelhi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close