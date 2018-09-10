हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fearless Run

'Fearless Run': 200 women run for 5 kms at midnight to show Delhi is safe

During the event, the Delhi Police also popularised its Himmat Plus women safety app. 

&#039;Fearless Run&#039;: 200 women run for 5 kms at midnight to show Delhi is safe

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Sunday midnight organised a 'Fearless Run' at Connaught Place inner circle in Delhi. The 5-km run organised by Delhi Police was aimed at spreading the message that women can roam around the city without fear at any time of the day. Nearly 200 women and women police personnel reportedly took part in the run.

During the event, the Delhi Police also popularised its Himmat Plus women safety app. It also briefed the woman participants and public persons about other women safety initiatives taken by the police. DCP New Delhi Madhur Verma said: "The fearless run.. a mini 5 Kms marathon at midnight in Connaught Place inner circle with an aim to reclaim public space and to break gender construct that women can't go out after dark !"

He had earlier said that the Fearless Run is the symbol of reclamation and empowerment. "The Fearless Run is a midnight run of 5 Kms. It’s the symbol of reclamation & empowerment. Every woman participant learns that they can roam freely in all spaces irrespective of time. Today we must forego the stereotype of a woman being confined to the indoors after dark !," he tweeted.

While people commended the initiative by the police, they also said that security should be ensured at the ground level. "#fearless run this midnight in Delhi is a commendable step by @DelhiPolice but the real test lies in providing ground level vigilance & security.More importantly the flawed mindset of not allowing women to go out at night needs to changed & their independence should be respected," a Twitter user said.

Some questioned if women participants taking part in the run will be able to travel back safe.

"The Delhi #FearlessRun event was an attempt to give subconscious signals to women that they'll be safe if they stay in the inside circle in safe places."

Joint Commissioner of Police, New Delhi Range Ajay Chaudhary flagged off the run on Sunday midnight.

Tags:
Fearless RunDelhi PoliceDelhiDelhi safety

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close