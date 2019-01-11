हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
furniture market fire

Fire breaks out at Kirti Nagar furniture market in Delhi, no casualties reported

The fire in the furniture market in Kirti Nagar area of Delhi has been contained.

Fire breaks out at Kirti Nagar furniture market in Delhi, no casualties reported

NEW DELHI: A massive blaze broke out in the furniture market in Kirti Nagar area of the city late on Thursday night.

According to reports, the fire was so massive that more than 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

The fire was contained after several hours of firefighting operations by the Fire Department officials.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

However, it is not clear as to what caused the blaze in the furniture market.

