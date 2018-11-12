हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Fire

Fire breaks out on first floor of hotel in high-security zone in central Delhi, five fire engines rushed to spot

The fire was reported on the first floor of Royal Plaza Hotel located at the Ashoka Road.

Pic for representational use only

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out on the first floor of a hotel in the high-security zone in central Delhi on Monday.

According to ANI, the fire was reported on the first floor of Royal Plaza Hotel located at the Ashoka Road in the national capital.

At least five teams of the Delhi Fire Services Department have been rushed to the spot.

No casualties have been reported due to fire.

Efforts are on to douse the fire. What caused the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Since the site lies in the high-security zone in central Delhi, top officials of the government have also rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. 

