Fire in a shoe factory near Delhi's Peeragarhi rages on for over 5 hours, rescue ops on

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in a shoe factory near Delhi's Peeragarhi on Friday. The fire, which broke out in the wee hours, continued to rage on for more than five hours. One fireman was injured in the incident. Rescue operations are currently underway.

More than 20 fire tenders were on the spot, informed the fire department officials.

"The incident happened at around 2.30 a.m., and it has been five hours and we are still trying to douse the fire," the fire department informed.

The fire engulfed the basement area, first floor and second floor of the shoe factory.

