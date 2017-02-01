Fire in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

New Delhi: A fire broke out in the wee hours on Wednesday in Moti Bazar area of Chandni Chowk, destroying many shops.

There were no casualties in the incident.

"A call was received today at 3.55 am about a fire breaking out in the Moti Bazar area that houses many shops," said an officer from Delhi Fire Services.

He said that 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 8.50 am.

Around 20 shops were affected by the blaze.