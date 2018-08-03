हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Justice Kurian Joseph

Fire reported at Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph's official residence

Justice Kurian Joseph's bungalow is located on Tughlak Road.

Fire reported at Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph&#039;s official residence

New Delhi: A fire broke out in Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph's official residence in Lutyens' Delhi, police said on Friday.

A call was received about a fire at Joseph's bungalow around 10 pm on Thursday and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said a senior officer from the Delhi Fire Service, adding that it was doused within 25 minutes.

Joseph's bungalow is located on Tughlak Road.

The fire started in the prayer room, located next to the bedroom, a senior police officer said.

A burning candle had fallen on a piece of cloth triggering the fire. After smoke was seen emanating from the room, the police and the fire department were alerted.

Tags:
Justice Kurian JosephSupreme CourtTughlak road bungalowFireDelhi Fire Brigade

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close