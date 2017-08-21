First death in capital due to dengue

New Delhi: Delhi reported its first death of the year because of dengue after a 12-year-old boy died on Monday.

Nitish Kumar, 12, is originally from Bihar and was a resident of Humayunpur in South Delhi. He was admitted to Gangaram Hospital on August 30 and died a day later in the hospital.

This is the first reported death in the national capital.

Of the 657 cases of dengue reported in the country, 325 affected people were residents of Delhi, while the rest of the cases diagnosed were traced to other states.

At least 21 deaths due to dengue were reported last year at various hospitals, including nine at AIIMS, though the official tally of the civic bodies stood at 10. Seventeen deaths, suspected to be due to malaria in 2016, were also reported by the civic bodies.