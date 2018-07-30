हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi flood

Flood situation worsens in Delhi as Yamuna peaks over danger mark, people being evacuated

The national capital has been on high alert following a flood-like situation due to constant rainfall over the last couple of days.

PTI photo

New Delhi: As flood situation worsened in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took stock of the ongoing evacuation work in the low-lying areas and appealed to the people to move to safer areas. The authorities ordered the immediate closure of traffic on old Yamuna Bridge after the Yamuna crossed the danger level.

The national capital has been on high alert following a flood-like situation due to constant rainfall over the last couple of days. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Saturday held an emergency meeting with the Chief Secretary and the Flood Control Department on the possibility of flood in the city due to the release of 5 lakh cusecs water from Haryana's Hathnikund barrage.

The meeting was attended by MLAs of the vulnerable areas, officials of Delhi Police, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), urban development, Irrigation and Flood Control, Army, MCDs, PWD, Delhi Jal Board, CATS, Health, Revenue, DDMA and other stakeholder departments. 

The authorities in Delhi have, meanwhile, begun to evacuate hundreds of people living in the Yamuna catchment area as a flood threat loomed following a sharp rise in the river's level.

"Over 10,000 persons have been affected. People earlier living on the river bed and low-lying areas are being shifted out," Nodal Officer, Preet Vihar, Arun Gupta said.

Commuters said, "Water entered houses, we're on road. There's no arrangement for food and shelter. 'Rain Baseras' are full. We're facing problem.If they had to do this,they should've barricaded it."

In the meeting, Kejriwal said that the supply of power, food and drinking water to the people must be ensured. Medical emergency teams will also be on duty for the people who are being evacuated.

All power companies have been asked to arrange power in these tents 24*7 once people are shifted into them. The power companies have been asked to deploy their officials at the Flood Control Room round the clock.

The availability of motorboats must be ensured, Kejriwal said in the meeting. All the agencies having motorboats were asked to keep them ready for evacuation.

DUSIB, Power, Health and other departments have been asked to deploy their officials in the control rooms 24*7 for the next three to four days.

The Army has been put on alert along with a team from the National Disaster Management Authority.

The Yamuna passes through Yamunanagar, Karnal and Panipat districts in Haryana before entering Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

Delhi floodDelhi rainsYamuna

