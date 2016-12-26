Fog disrupts rail, air traffic in Delhi; 37 trains, 11 flights delayed

New Delhi: Delhiites on Monday woke up to a chilly morning while a dense layer of fog enveloped most parts of the city which delayed 37 trains while six trains were rescheduled.

Many trains were delayed at Kanpur Central railway station too as fog engulfed different areas in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport were also affected. As many as six international and five domestic flights arriving and departing from Delhi were delayed due to foggy weather.

The visibility was recorded at 600 meters at 5.30 am at Safdarjung which dropped to 400 meters at 8.30 am, said a Met department official.

At Palam, it was zero visibility at 5.30 am and it improved to 100 meters at 8.30 am.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

According to a MeT department official, the relative humidity was recorded at 100 percent at 8:30 am.

Met office has forecast clear skies for today with the maximum temperature expected to settle at 20 degrees.

The national capital on Sunday experienced the coldest day of December in last five years with the maximum temperature settling at 15.4 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average. The Met Office has forecast similar weather for the next few days.

