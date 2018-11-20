हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Groom was shot during his wedding procession in Delhi

A 25-year old groom was shot by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants in south Delhi`s Madangir area during his wedding procession on late Monday night.

A 25-year old groom was shot by two unidentified bike-borne miscreants in south Delhi`s Madangir area during his wedding procession on late Monday night.

The incident took place at around 10 pm when the groom, Badal was going to the wedding venue in Madangir.

The assailants opened fire on him and fled the spot.

Badal, who sustained bullet injuries on his shoulder was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The reason behind the attack has not been ascertained as yet. Police are investigating the matter.

