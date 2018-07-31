Haryana releases more water; Yamuna river flows above danger mark in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Yamuna river continues to flow above the danger mark as more water was released into it from Haryana's Hathani Kund Barrage on Tuesday evening.

According to ANI, around 19,662 cusec water was released at 1800 hours from Haryana's Hathani Kund Barrage. The water level in Yamuna river was recorded at 206.05 metre at 1800 hours, it said.

The Delhi government's flood control room, which is monitoring the situation, said that due to regular discharge from the Hathani Kund Barrage, the water level is expected to go up.

It was measured at 5,13,554 cusecs on Monday.

Meanwhile, a girl died due to drowning in Yamuna river while fishing. The authorities have initated proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code in this regard.

It is to be noted that the water level in the Yamuna river has been rising in the past four-five days, forcing the authorities to evacuate more than 10,000 people to safer places.

The river was flowing at 206.04 metres on Tuesday afternoon, much above the danger mark - 204.83 metres. With IMD predicting more rainfall in the days to come, the water level in river is likely to go up.

So far, over 10,000 people have been evacuated due to rising water levels and shifted to safer places, a government official said.

A total of 1,149 tents have been set up to accommodate the evacuated people. Food and medical help is also being extended to them.

Amid the crisis, Delhi's Revenue, Flood and Irrigation Minister Kailash Gahlot toured the most-affected areas on Monday and assured people of all possible help.

Gahlot also ordered officials to ensure proper arrangements for the evacuated people.

Traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge remains affected as it was closed after the water level in the river rose on Sunday.

The bridge serves as a major connectivity link between Delhi and the neighbouring states.

The Indian Railways too temporarily suspended the rail traffic over old Yamuna Bridge 'Loha Pul` as the water level reached around 204.83-meter mark on Tuesday.

Due to the closure of the Yamuna Bridge, at least two passenger trains were cancelled while 19 trains terminated. At least 17 trains were diverted after water level crossed the danger mark, East Delhi District Magistrate, K Mahesh told ANI.

The highest water level recorded at Old Yamuna Bridge was 207.49 metres in 1978. It was 207.11 metres in 2010 and 207.32 metres in 2013, according to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.