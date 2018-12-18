हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
HC dismisses NSUI plea challenging election of ex-DUSU President Ankiv Baisoya

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea of NSUI's Sunny Chillar challenging the election of ex-Delhi University Students' Union president Ankiv Baisoya for allegedly furnishing a fake bachelor's degree to get admission in the institution.

The order was passed by Justice Yogesh Khanna on Chillar's plea in which he had also contended that once the degree was found to be fake, the nomination itself becomes void ab-initio and therefore, the two-month period for conducting fresh elections won't apply in this case.

Baisoya had resigned from his post on November 15 and was also suspended from the student outfit till an inquiry into allegations that he gained admission in the varsity on the basis of a fake degree.

Chillar had lost to Baisoya in the race for the post of DUSU president. 

