Delhi HC

HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi University over 'faulty' EVMs used in DUSU polls

In a plea filed in court, candidates had raised questions on the private procurement of EVMs used in the DUSU polls.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Ministry of Human Resource Development, Delhi University, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) President and others on a plea against 'faulty' voting machines used in the recently concluded student polls. 

In a plea filed in court, three candidates of the Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) had challenged the polls and raised questions on the private procurement of EVMs used in the DUSU elections. The HC has directs the Centre to secure the EVMs used in the polls. Justice Siddharth Mridul said that beside the EVMs, paper trail and other documentation be also kept safely.

The matter will be taken up for hearing on 29 October.

All three ABVP candidates who have won the recent elections have been issued a notice by the HC. 

Three NSUI candidates -- Sunny Chhillar, Meena and Saurabh Yadav -- had moved the high court challenging the elections on the grounds that voting machines were allegedly tampered with. The plea sought that EVMs used in the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls be secured to ensure they do not go missing. It also alleged that data from seven EVMs had gone missing.

The plea alleged that EVMs were tampered with and questioned as to how "privately procured" EVMs could have been used in the polls held on September 12.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi said on Thursday that EVMs used in the DUSU election were not issued by the Election Commission and seem to have been procured privately.

The ABVP, student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, on September 13 bagged three posts including that of the President in the student union elections. The NSUI won only one seat, while the AAP's student wing CYSS, which fought the elections in alliance with Left-backed AISA, failed to open its account. Polling took place at 52 centres in the colleges and there were as many as 23 candidates in the fray. 

