HC to hear plea challenging Delhi govt notification in nursery admission case
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Tuesday hear a case relating to nursery admission notification issued by the state government that made it mandatory for private unaided minority schools to admit students in the unreserved category on the basis of neighbourhood criteria.
In the last hearing, the court had stayed the Delhi Government`s notification for 15 to 20 minority schools.
As per the new set of guidelines approved by Lieutenant Governor, Anil Baijal, all applicants living in the neighbourhood of the school will be given priority over those living further away.
Apart from this the other pointers includes, no preference to girl child and guidelines for sibling in the same school.
The admission process for nursery classes has started from January 15 and will continue till January 31.Around 260 schools have approached the court against notification.
