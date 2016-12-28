Head constable shames Delhi Police; caught on camera ‘helping’ thieves, suspended - WATCH Video

New Delhi: In a major embarrassment to the Delhi Police, one of its head constables have been caught on camera helping pick-pockets at the Chawri Bazar Metro station here.

A Hindustan Times report said that the head constable, who was allegedly caught accepting an unidentified object from a gang of women pickpockets on CCTV, has niow been suspended.

The cop in question was caught on camera accepting and putting in his pocket something that he recieved from one of the women gang members at the Chawri Bazar Metro .

The gang was later arrested on the basis of complaint lodged by a US-based woman who had reported the theft of her jewellery and other valuables while travelling to Gurgaon in the Metro.

The thieves were later identified in a selfie that the woman had clicked with her husband in the train.

The selfie showed two women standing around them. Later, when the CISF searched the CCTV footage on the route, it found that these women were part of a six-member gang.

The gang members were recorded stealing the complainant’s jewellery and giving it to the cop on the same day.

The Delhi Police, meanwhile, have also launched a detailed inquiry into the matter.

The police have also asked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards the Metro premises, to provide more such footage, if any, to nail cops who might be helping or protecting pickpockets.

“The head constable has been identified based on the appearance in the footage. Though his face is not clear in the footage, we have identified him. He has been placed under suspension. A detailed inquiry has been ordered and more action will be taken if we find involvement of other staff too,” the report quoted a senior Delhi police official as saying.

The six women pickpockets were arrested on December 13 and jewellery worth R 22 lakh was recovered from them.

Watch the video here.