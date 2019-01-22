Heavy rain causes waterlogging in Delhi-NCR; police issue traffic alerts

New Delhi: Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds lashed the national capital on Tuesday, leading to a dip in the temperature. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Lucknow, thundershowers with gusty winds will hit parts of Delhi and adjoining areas including Hardoi, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Meerut, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad.

Delhi and its neighbouring areas have been witnessing a sudden spell of rains accompanied by thundershowers post-Monday afternoon with IMD warning of another Western Disturbance which is likely to affect Northwest India from January 24 onwards.

The MeT Department added that the capital received the wet spell on Monday also due to western disturbances. On Monday, the national capital received rains, a day after recording the warmest January day since 2012 on Sunday. The maximum temperature settled at 28.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, seven notches above the season's average.

The downpour affected on Tuesday traffic with people witnessing slow vehicular movement on their way to work. Taking to Twitter, Delhi Traffic Police issued a slew of traffic alerts:

* Traffic is affected at JLN Bhawan, R/A Maulana Azad Road towards Janpath, Swaroop Nagar Underpass from NH-1 towards Singhu Border & Mangol Puri towards Janak Puri on Peeragarhi Flyover due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid these stretches.

* Traffic is affected on Rani Jhansi Road, Azad Market towards Idgah & Rafi Marg due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid these stretches.

* Traffic is affected at Karala Chowk, PTS Malviya Nagar Red Light, Under Modi Mill Flyover, Azad Market Underpass from KD Chowk towards Azad Market, Narayana Flyover towards Loha Mandi, Defence Colony Underpass from Jungpura towards Lajpat Nagar due to waterlogging

* P.S Hauzkhas Chaudhary Dilip Sing Marg due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid these stretches.

* Traffic is affected at Khyber Pass, Kela Ghat GPO towards Ring Road, Chatta Rail, Digamber Jain Mandir near Old Delhi Railway Station, Ashok Vihar Flyover(both carriageways) & Aurobindo Marg towards

* Traffic is affected at Moolchand underpass, Bihari Colony under railway bridge on road No. 57 and Chhatrasal Stadium main gate red light due to waterlogging.

* Traffic is affected at Samalkha red light, RTR T-Point, Bhairon Marg under railway bridge and Devli More due to waterlogging.

* Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Mathura Road towards Ashram due to waterlogging at Ali village red light. Kindly avoid the stretch.

* Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Rajapuri Chowk towards Palam flyover due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch.

* Obstruction in traffic in both carriageways from Thimayya Marg turn to Hanuman Mandir due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch.

* Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Savitri Cinema GK2 towards Ashram due to waterlogging at Savitri Cinema. Kindly avoid the stretch.

