Delhi rains

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR regions, more showers predicted

Heavy rains lashed the national capital and its neighbourhood regions on Thursday, bringing the temperatures down in the sweltering heat. More showers are expected throughout the day. Parts of Delhi-NCR also witnessed rains on Wednesday evening.

File photo

New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed the national capital and its neighbourhood regions on Thursday, bringing the temperatures down in the sweltering heat. More showers are expected throughout the day. Parts of Delhi-NCR also witnessed rains on Wednesday evening.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature was 28.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal.

Several users took to Twitter to share images of the rain.

 

Relative humidity oscillated between 88 per cent and 61 per cent on Wednesday. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively," the meteorological department said.

