Delhi rains

Heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR, several areas waterlogged

More rains likely to continue throughout the day.

File photo

DELHI: Heavy and incessant rains, accompanied by loud thunderstorm, lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday morning with the minimum temperatures touching 27  degrees Celsius,  a notch above the season`s average.

According to reports, Delhi Metro services were affected in some areas including the Yellow and Blue lines.

The rains and overcast clouds are likely to continue throughout the day, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

On Wednesday, the city received light rainfall, with the weatherman predicting a wet day ahead.

"The sky will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day. There is possibility of scattered showers in most parts of the National Capital Territory," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The rain started around 9.30 a.m., bringing relief from the humidity which was recorded at 88 per cent at 8.30 a.m.

The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius.

Delhi rainsmonsoonsDelhi ncr rainsNoida rainsgurgaon rains

