Delhi rains

Heavy showers bring relief across Delhi-NCR, more rains predicted by weatherman

According to the Meteorological department, overcast and rainy conditions will continue to prevail in the region.

ANI photo

New Delhi: Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed several parts of Delhi and its neighbourhood regions on Friday afternoon, bringing relief from the sweltering and humid weather conditions over the past few days.

On Friday afternoon, heavy overcast conditions plunged the city into near darkness, prompting vehicles to ply with headlights on. Minutes later, heavy showers lashed the city.

 

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average. 

According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 74 per cent.

"The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius," the MeT department official said.

The minimum temperature yesterday was 28.6 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 37.8 degrees Celsius.

 

With agency inputs

