Hizbul Mujahideen operative involved in killing of J&K sub-inspector nabbed in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police's Special Cell on Tuesday nabbed a Hizbul Mujahideen operative for his alleged role in the murder of a Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ali Ahmad Mir in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama last month.

According to reports, the arrested Hizbul Mujahideen operative has been identified as Ansar-ul Haq.

Haq is believed to be involved in the killing of Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ali Ahmad Mir whose body was found in Pulwama on October 28.

Haq is currently in the custody of the Special Cell, which managed to track him down following specific intelligence inputs.

Haq was arrested from Delhi airport after being on the radar of Delhi Police for quite some time.

Sharing details about his arrest, DCP Pramod Khushwaha said that Ansar asked his female friend to ask Imtiaz for a lift and then tipped off Hizbul terrorists about his exact location.

Special cell(Delhi Police) arrested a Hizb operative Ansar ul Haq for his role in killing of Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ali Ahmad whose body was found in Pulwama on 28 Oct. Ansar asked his female friend to ask Imtiaz for a lift, who then tipped off Hizb terrorists: DCP Pramod Khushwaha pic.twitter.com/yU2WOY62XJ — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2018

Ansar-ul Haq's girlfriend has been identified as Sadiya Sheikh, a civil services aspirant who was also known to sub-inspector Mir.

Imtiyaz Ali Ahmad Mir, who was working as sub-inspector with the J&K Police, was abducted before being shot dead by the terrorists in Pulwama district in south Kashmir on October 28.

After his brutal killing, Mir’s colleagues said that he was desperate to meet his parents despite knowing that terrorists had laid a trap for him in his village.

Mir had even reportedly shaved off his beard to change his appearance, a police officer said.

Posted in the CID department, Mir had been warned against venturing into his village as there was a possibility of an attack by militant groups, who have been targeting policemen in the state recently.

Son of a retired police officer, Mir had served in Ganderbal district of South Kashmir for five years before being transferred to Kulgam district last year.

A dedicated police officer, Mir was shifted to CID department in March this year.