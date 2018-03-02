Holi 2018: Delhi Police beefs up security, strict action against drunken driving

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident during Holi celebration tomorrow and deployed adequate number of personnel to maintain law and order, and prevent violation of traffic rules.

Strict action will be ensured against hooliganism, eve teasing and traffic violations like drunken driving, Special Commissioner of Police and chief spokesperson of Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak, said.

Some strange incidents have come to light, Pathak said referring to incidents of alleged hurling of semen-filled balloons on girls.

"In such cases wherever complaints have been received, the Delhi Police has registered it. To contain such incidents in a focused manner police presence will be there," he said.

The Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Garima Bhatnagar, said, "Special checking teams with alcometers have been deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to nab those involved in drunken driving and other offences," she said.

If minors are found driving cars or anyone gets involved in stunt biking, an action would be initiated against the owners of those vehicles, the officer said.

Traffic police teams with interceptors and PCR, and local police officials will be stationed at strategic intersections all over Delhi to check drunken driving, over-speeding and other traffic violations.

Bhatnagar said according to the Supreme Court-appointed committee's directions, driving licenses will be seized for offences of red light jumping, using mobile phone while driving, dangerous driving, drunken driving and over-speeding.