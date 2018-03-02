Holi 2018: DTC to run buses after 2 pm

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation will not run buses on Friday morning and resume its services only from 2 pm on account of Holi, an official said on Friday.

The public transporter will run buses on selected routes as per requirement today evening, the official said.

As the passenger load will be less due to the festival, only 896 buses will operate after 2 pm on Friday, he said.

Details about bus services on Holi can be obtained via the DTC Helpline Number - 180018181, the official added.