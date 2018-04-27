Horror continues! Young woman alleges rape by Ola driver, accomplice in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: A young woman, employed with a private firm in Noida, has accused an Ola cab driver and his accomplice of raping her in Greater Noida.

In her complaint, the woman said that she had booked an Ola cab from Sector 37 in Noida around 4.30 pm on Thursday to go to the adjoining Greater Noida area.

When the cab arrived to pick her, there was a man seated along with the driver on the front seat of the car. When she objected, the cab driver, Ashok, said the man was his friend, Praveen, who was to be dropped on the way.

While on the way, the two men consumed beer, she told the police. Later, the driver took the cab to the thickets around the Dayanagar village and disappeared from the scene.

Praveen, the driver's friend, raped her and fled too, the woman said in her statement.

The woman had briefly lost consciousness after the sexual assault on her. However, when she regained consciousness, she raised an alarm.

With the help of the villagers, she was able to reach the nearest police station and file a complaint.

Circle Officer (CO) of Dadri, Nishank Sharma said that a case was registered late on Thursday and the accused cab driver and his accomplice were arrested.

The woman was sent for a medical examination to confirm the rape. The two men were formally arrested and charged with the offence.