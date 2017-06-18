close
HORROR! Delhi man proposes wife for a surprise, takes her to park to strangle her

Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 14:27
HORROR! Delhi man proposes wife for a surprise, takes her to park to strangle her
Representational image

Delhi: The Delhi Police arrested a man on Sunday on charges of murdering his wife by strangulating her at a park in the national capital. 

The 24-year-old, Manoj Kumar, told his wife he has planned a surprised for her and took her to Bonta Park in the north Delhi. After reaching there, the man strangulated her with a clutch wire that he had purchased the same day. 

According to report, the deceased had been living away from her husband and was staying at her parent's house for some time. 

After the incident, the accused left her dead body at the park and returned home. He then called one of his friends and informed him about the crime. However, upon knowing the incident, his friend immediately informed the police after which he was arrested around midnight. 

The police took the accused to the crime sport to recover the victim's body, however Manoj was heavily drunk to identify the spot where he had strangled her.

It took them almost 12 hours to locate the victim's body. 

The accused runs a general store in Kanjhawala in north west Delhi. He first met his wife at a Gurgaon bar where she worked.

They couple got married in July 2015. 

According to police, the couple used to fight a lot and Manoj used to suspect his wife of having an extra-marital affair. He, on several occasion had objected her taking to other men.

DelhiDelhi PoliceBonata parkNorth DelhiKanjhawalaGurgaon barextra- marital affair

