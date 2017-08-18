Hotel security manager granted bail in molestation case

New Delhi: A security manager of a five-star hotel was on Friday granted bail by a Delhi court in a case of alleged molestation and attempt to disrobe a 33-year-old woman employee.

Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria granted the relief to the accused after furnishing a personal bond of Rs 25,000. If held guilty of molestation, the accused can be awarded a maximum of two year jail term or a fine or both.

The arrest in the July 30 complaint filed by the woman came after a CCTV footage of the alleged incident was aired by some TV channels in which the accused is purportedly seen trying to pull the woman's sari.

Earlier in the day, the police had said the accused was examined and the statement of the woman was taken after she approached the police with a complaint.

"Prima facie, the culpability on the part of the accused was found and he was arrested today. Further investigation has been taken up," the police said.

The woman alleged that the man had pressured her to have physical relations with him and she was resisting his advances. She had also told the police that she had lodged a complaint with the HR department of the hotel but was sacked.

After the complaint was filed, the police questioned both the sides and arrested the accused today following a probe, the officer said.

"After the woman lodged a complaint, a case was registered and the evidence she gave was being cross-checked. She also submitted some CCTV footages that were put under verification," the police said.